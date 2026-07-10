KIA begins taxiway upgrade, major flight disruptions unlikely

Intro

Four-month taxiway project aims to improve efficiency while keeping flight operations largely uninterrupted overall.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Passengers travelling through Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) are unlikely to face major disruptions as Bangalore International Airport Ltd (BIAL) has commenced the second phase of constructing a new elevated western crossfield taxiway.

Although the nearly four-month infrastructure project will temporarily alter aircraft movement on the ground and reduce runway capacity under certain operating conditions, airport officials said flight schedules are expected to remain largely unaffected due to the airport’s dual-runway system.

The upgrade, detailed in an Airports Authority of India (AAI) aeronautical information supplement, is being carried out in five phases and is scheduled for completion by November 5. During July, construction activities will focus on Phases 2A, 2D and 2E.

While passengers are unlikely to notice significant changes, pilots and air traffic controllers will have to operate with a modified taxiway layout during the construction period. Aircraft taxi routes for departures and arrivals will be temporarily altered as sections of the taxiway network remain unavailable.

Under Phase 2A, which runs from July 9 to August 22, parts of Taxiway A will remain closed. During this period, if airport operations are required to shift to a single runway (27R) due to operational or weather-related reasons, the airport’s hourly aircraft movement capacity will reduce from the usual 44-46 air traffic movements to about 37.

In addition, one rapid exit taxiway will remain closed while fresh pavement is laid alongside the runway. Phase 2D, continuing until July 16, will further limit the number of taxiways available, requiring departing aircraft to use fewer runway entry points.

The longest stage of the project, Phase 2E, will run from July 17 to November 5 and will involve minor rolling closures of taxiways as construction progresses.

Despite these temporary restrictions, BIAL officials expressed confidence that the airport’s dual-runway operations would minimise delays and maintain smooth passenger services.

The elevated western crossfield taxiway forms part of the airport’s long-term expansion strategy to enhance operational efficiency. Once completed, it will facilitate faster aircraft movement between runways, reduce taxiing time, improve fuel efficiency and increase the airport’s ability to accommodate more aircraft, including wide-body international jets.

Airport authorities have advised airlines, pilots and ground handling agencies to follow the revised operational procedures during the construction period while assuring passengers that normal flight schedules are expected to continue with minimal inconvenience.