KPTCL adopts ‘Zero Trust’ cyber security architecture, first in India’s power sector

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

In a major step towards strengthening the cyber security of Karnataka’s power transmission network, the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has implemented the globally recognised Zero Trust Cyber Security Architecture, becoming the first state power transmission utility in the country to adopt the advanced security framework.

The new system has been introduced to safeguard the state’s power transmission infrastructure from evolving cyber threats and forms a key component of KPTCL’s ongoing digital transformation programme.

According to KPTCL, the Zero Trust architecture will protect operational, engineering, financial and administrative systems under a unified and modern cyber security framework.

More than 3,000 users across KPTCL’s head office, transmission centres, field offices, operation centres and remote workstations currently access the corporation’s digital services. The growing digital ecosystem prompted the need for a next-generation security model capable of securing critical infrastructure against sophisticated cyber attacks.

Unlike conventional network security systems, the Zero Trust model follows the principle of “Never Trust, Always Verify.” Every user, device and access request is continuously authenticated before access is granted to applications or systems.

The platform verifies user identity, device health, access privileges and associated risk levels before permitting access, thereby significantly reducing the possibility of unauthorised intrusion.

As part of the initiative, KPTCL has deployed Zscaler’s cloud-based Zero Trust Exchange platform for nearly 3,000 enterprise users.

Officials said the technology provides secure access only to authorised users without exposing sensitive applications and data to the public internet. It also eliminates several vulnerabilities associated with traditional Virtual Private Network (VPN)-based systems.

The new architecture is designed to defend KPTCL’s critical infrastructure against cyber threats such as phishing attacks, ransomware, malware, password theft, unauthorised access and data breaches.

The system also incorporates continuous authentication, least-privilege access controls and centralised security monitoring, enabling faster detection and response to potential cyber incidents.

KPTCL said the implementation aligns with its long-term vision of creating a secure, resilient and future-ready digital power transmission network capable of supporting Karnataka’s increasing electricity demand and ongoing grid modernisation initiatives.

Officials believe the adoption of the globally accepted cyber security framework will significantly enhance the reliability, resilience and operational security of the state’s power transmission infrastructure while setting a benchmark for other utilities across the country.