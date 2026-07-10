Afzalpur students protest for regular school bus service

Intro

Afzalpur students protest seeking bus service to school, demand roadside vegetation clearance for safe travel and uninterrupted education access.

Kalaburagi

Students from Havalaga and Kollur villages in Afzalpur taluk staged a protest in front of the Taluk Panchayat office, demanding the introduction of a regular bus service to Ghattargi Government High School and immediate clearance of roadside vegetation blocking the route.

The protesting students said that the road connecting their villages to the school has become extremely narrow due to the uncontrolled growth of thorny bushes and shrubs on both sides. They stated that the overgrown vegetation has created difficulties for buses and other vehicles to travel safely on the route.

According to the students, bus drivers have been avoiding the road due to the narrow passage and poor conditions caused by the vegetation. As a result, many students are forced to walk several kilometres every day to reach their school. The lack of proper transport facilities has created inconvenience, particularly for students travelling from distant villages.

The students alleged that they had repeatedly submitted requests to the Gram Panchayat authorities seeking the removal of thorny bushes and restoration of bus services. However, they claimed that no effective action has been taken so far, leaving students to continue facing transportation problems.

During the protest, students urged the administration and concerned departments to immediately clear the roadside vegetation and arrange regular bus connectivity to Ghattargi Government High School. They said that providing safe and reliable transport facilities is essential for ensuring that rural students can attend classes without difficulty.

The protesters warned that they would continue their agitation if their demands were not addressed at the earliest. They appealed to the authorities to take immediate steps to resolve the issue and ensure a safe commuting facility for schoolchildren.

The incident highlights the challenges faced by students in rural areas due to inadequate public transport and poor road maintenance, affecting their daily education journey.