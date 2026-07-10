Poor connectivity hampers Electoral Roll Revision work

Raichur

Poor mobile network connectivity in a remote village of Lingasugur taluk has highlighted the challenges faced by government field staff relying on digital platforms for official work. Officials involved in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls were reportedly forced to climb a nearby hill to upload voter data due to the lack of mobile signal.

The incident occurred at Sugur Doddi under Golpalli village in Lingasugur taluk. According to sources, SIR field staff Devamma and Radha Gowdappa had completed door-to-door verification and collected voter information from residents. After entering the details into the designated mobile application, they attempted to upload the data.

However, repeated efforts failed because of poor network connectivity in the village. With no stable mobile signal available, the officials were unable to complete the online process required as part of the electoral roll revision exercise.

After several unsuccessful attempts, the staff members climbed a nearby hill where they managed to receive mobile network coverage. They successfully uploaded the SIR data from the hilltop, completing their assigned task.

The incident has drawn attention to the continuing digital infrastructure problems in rural areas, where government services and administrative procedures are increasingly dependent on internet connectivity.

The staff members reportedly expressed frustration over the situation, stating that officials are expected to complete online work but are forced to search for network access in difficult locations. They said climbing a hill just to upload official information had become necessary because of the lack of connectivity.

Villagers also raised concerns over the poor telecommunications facilities in their area. They said that while digital services are expanding across the country, many remote villages still struggle with basic mobile network access.

Residents urged authorities and telecom service providers to improve network coverage or install a mobile tower in the area. They said better connectivity is essential not only for government work but also for education, healthcare, banking, and other online services.

The incident highlights the gap between digital governance initiatives and the availability of basic communication infrastructure in rural regions.