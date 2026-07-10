ADC orders immediate deposit of labour welfare cess

CHITRADURGA

Additional Deputy Commissioner B.T. Kumaraswamy directed officials from all government departments to immediately deposit pending labour welfare cess collected from building and construction projects into the Building and Other Construction Labour Welfare Board. He issued the instructions while chairing the Cess Monitoring Committee meeting organised by the Labour Department at the District Collector’s Office on Friday. He stressed that all departments, local bodies, and gram panchayats must strictly follow the rules and ensure that the collected amount reaches the welfare board without delay. He also asked officials to prepare a simpler supplementary form to help departments submit accurate information quickly and without confusion.

Kumaraswamy said all department heads, including those from the Zilla Panchayat, must deposit the required cess for Category A, B, and C works under their control. He explained that earlier, gram panchayats and local bodies made payments through cheques, but from now on, the money should be transferred directly to the Labour Welfare Board through RTGS. He also pointed out that many private companies and industries are installing solar panels in gram panchayat areas. Since these projects are treated as civil works, one percent labour welfare cess must be collected before licences are issued and deposited with the board according to government rules.

Labour Officer Anil Bagati informed the meeting that since 2007, the district has collected Rs.147.50 crore as labour welfare cess, which has been transferred to the welfare board. He said the department is working to recover pending dues from government departments and private organisations. Separate forms have already been distributed to implementing officers, who have been instructed to provide correct details. He added that one percent cess is now being deducted from government work bills and transferred directly through RTGS.

Bagati also said three residential schools have been approved for children of construction workers in the district. Four mobile health units with doctors and medical staff have been deployed to provide free health check-ups and medicines at construction sites across all taluks. Registered workers can use these services, reflecting the administration’s continued efforts to improve workers’ welfare and support their families through better healthcare and education.