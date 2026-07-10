Voters urged to share details during revision

Koppal

The Special Comprehensive Revision (SIR) of voter lists has begun in Koppal taluk following directions from the Election Commission of India. Mahesh, Assistant Director of Panchayat Raj, appealed to citizens to provide correct information to booth-level officers and support the verification process. He made the statement after inaugurating an awareness rally at Hosakanakapura village organized by the Koppal Taluka Sweep Committee, Nigera Gram Panchayat and company employees.

The main aim of the revision is to add eligible voters and remove names of deceased, shifted and duplicate voters from the electoral roll. Booth Level Officers will visit houses from June 30 to July 29 to verify details. Voters must complete and submit SIR applications. Each officer will visit every house three times, giving people a chance to update records and register new voters.

An awareness march was also held at Mukunda Sumi Special Steel Limited, where more than 250 employees participated with enthusiasm. Company officials, including Unit Head Om Prawal Singh and Human Resource Head Manjunath Kulkarni, joined the event along with local officials. The program encouraged citizens to take part in the revision process and ensure accurate voter lists. Officials said public cooperation would help create a fair and updated electoral record for future elections. They urged all eligible citizens to provide details promptly and participate actively so the democratic process remains strong and transparent across the region.