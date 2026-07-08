UP launches cashless medical scheme for teachers

Intro

UP CM Yogi Adityanath launched a cashless medical scheme offering ₹5 lakh annual coverage for 15 lakh school employees.

VARANASI

In a massive boost for educators, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a brand-new cashless health scheme. Designed to eliminate administrative delays and medical worries, this initiative offers a safety net for school employees across the state.

Named the Chief Minister’s Teachers’ Cashless Medical Scheme, the program provides free medical coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year. Over 15 lakh teaching and non-teaching staff, along with their families, will benefit from this project. Excitingly, the scheme extends beyond permanent teachers to support para-teachers (Shiksha Mitras), instructors, school cooks, and staff at Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas.

During the launch event, the Chief Minister personally distributed health certificates to the first group of beneficiaries. He emphasized that securing the health and social well-being of educators is a top priority for his government. In return, he urged teachers to focus on delivering high-quality education to build a stronger nation.

Adding to the day’s big announcements, the government sent Rs 1,320 crore directly into bank accounts for student welfare. Every eligible student will receive Rs 1,200 to purchase school uniforms, shoes, socks, and bags.

Reflecting on the past, Adityanath mentioned how the state’s education system has drastically improved over the last nine years, moving away from its old, backward reputation. He concluded by reminding citizens and educators that a bright, developed future for India relies entirely on creating a rock-solid foundation for every young student in the classroom.