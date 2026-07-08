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Mother rejects recovered body of encountered accused

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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KOLKATA

In a striking reaction, Sandhya Mondal stated her son received the punishment he deserved after being killed in a police encounter. Her son, Pravas Mondal, was arrested for the horrific rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur. Police reported that during a crime reenactment, Pravas snatched an officer’s rifle, opened fire, and died in the retaliatory shooting. While grieving as a mother, Sandhya refused to claim or even view his body. Meanwhile, a Special Investigation Team has arrested two other suspects and is actively searching for a fourth fleeing accomplice.

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