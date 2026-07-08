Temple scam fallout: Ayodhya market stalls empty

Blurb

Ayodhya shopkeepers face a massive earnings plunge as visitor numbers crash following allegations of donation theft and leadership changes at the Ram Temple trust.

AYODHYA

A cloud of worry has settled over the local shops in this holy city. Following recent allegations of donation theft at the Ram Temple, local business owners say their earnings have plunged as visitor numbers crash.

What used to be a bustling hub of faith is now seeing a quiet phase. Local sellers note that the massive crowds have thinned out, leaving many market stalls empty.

“People are heartbroken and scared. They even worry about getting cheated at local guesthouses now. Our businesses are taking a massive beating.” — An Ayodhya Vendor

The community is divided over recent leadership changes at the temple trust. While some vendors strongly defend former officials, claiming they had no part in the scam, others see the recent resignations of top trust members as a positive step. Many locals are hopeful that a fresh team will restore trust and bring the crowds back.

BOX

The Big Drop in Numbers

Then: Around 500,000 to 600,000 devotees visited the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi daily.

Around 500,000 to 600,000 devotees visited the Ram Temple and Hanumangarhi daily. Now: Attendance has plummeted to between 50,000 and 100,000 people per day.

Attendance has plummeted to between 50,000 and 100,000 people per day. The Crowd: Most visitors now are just locals from nearby areas, rather than tourists from other states.

Where Does the Police Investigation Stand?