Punjab Congress stands united, asserts Bhupesh Baghel

Intro

Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel dismissed internal fighting rumors, asserting the party stands united under chief Raja Warring.

CHANDIGARH

Ahead of the crucial Assembly elections, Punjab Congress in-charge Bhupesh Baghel firmly dismissed all rumors of internal fighting. He asserted that the state unit stands completely united and fully supports the newly reappointed Punjab Congress Committee chief, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

Baghel’s statement comes right after a series of high-level meetings with district presidents and committee members in the state. While some local leaders, especially those close to former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, have not yet met the state in-charge, Baghel clarified that there is absolutely no factionalism within the organization.

Speaking about the situation, Baghel confirmed that he has already spoken with senior leaders, including Channi and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, over the phone. He plans to hold personal, one-on-one meetings with them in the coming days to discuss upcoming election strategies and the newly formed party committees.

The party high command recently announced that Raja Warring would continue leading the state unit, while also unveiling key committees for the 2027 elections. Despite reports suggesting that some factions are unhappy with these structural changes, the top leadership has made it clear that these decisions are final and will not be rolled back.

Baghel emphasized that every member belongs to the same family, working together under the guidance of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge. He concluded that any minor differences among leaders would be easily sorted out through open discussions, ensuring a strong fight in the elections.