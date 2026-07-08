Congress criticizes Hindu members in Waqf board

MUMBAI

Congress leader Hussain Dalwai strongly condemned Madhya Pradesh’s decision to appoint non-Muslim members to its reconstituted Waqf Board, calling it an attempt to marginalize Muslims. The state recently became the first to implement the new Waqf Amendment Act, naming Manoj Malpani and Animesh Bhargava to the ten-member board. Dalwai questioned if the government would similarly appoint Muslims to Hindu religious bodies like the Ram Temple Trust. While welcoming the Uniform Civil Code if it ensures true gender equality, Dalwai emphasized that controversial reforms require comprehensive public debates rather than targeted actions.