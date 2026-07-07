Metro feeder bus services launched for Electronic City, KR Pura

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), in collaboration with the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), has launched six new Metro feeder bus services to improve first and last-mile connectivity for commuters travelling to and from metro stations.

The services aim to provide seamless connectivity between metro stations and nearby residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres and major employment hubs, addressing a long-pending demand of daily commuters.

Under the joint initiative, feeder buses will operate from Electronic City, New Road, K.R. Pura and Benniganahalli Metro stations, reducing commuters’ dependence on autorickshaws and app-based cabs for short-distance travel after exiting the Metro.

One of the key routes connects Electronic City Wipro Gate with Tin Factory (Benniganahalli Metro Station) via Konappana Agrahara, New Road, Haralur, Sarjapur Road Junction, Kadubeesanahalli, Marathahalli Bridge, Doddanekundi, Mahadevapura and K.R. Puram Railway Station. The route is expected to particularly benefit thousands of IT professionals working in Bengaluru’s eastern technology corridor.

According to BMRCL, the feeder buses will operate daily from 5.30 a.m. to 9.10 p.m., with services scheduled at intervals of 30 to 40 minutes throughout the day.

Officials said the initiative is intended to make metro travel more convenient by ensuring reliable transport between stations and destinations that are not directly connected by the rail network.

The Chief Public Relations Officer of BMRCL urged commuters to make use of the new feeder services, stating that they would provide a safer, more convenient and uninterrupted travel experience.

BMRCL and BMTC said passenger response would be closely monitored over the coming weeks. Depending on demand, additional feeder buses may be deployed and more routes introduced to further strengthen first and last-mile connectivity across Bengaluru’s expanding Metro network.