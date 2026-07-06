BWSSB bans use of drinking water for pools, car washing and construction activities

BENGALURU

With groundwater levels declining in several parts of Bengaluru due to inadequate monsoon rainfall, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has imposed sweeping restrictions on the use of drinking water, prohibiting its use for swimming pools, vehicle washing, construction activities and other non-essential purposes.

Invoking Sections 33 and 34 of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Act, 1964, the Board issued three prohibitory and regulatory orders aimed at conserving potable water and ensuring equitable distribution across the city.

Under the new directions, the use of drinking water for filling swimming pools has been completely banned. However, the restriction does not apply to pools used for training athletes preparing for State and national-level competitions, provided prior permission is obtained from BWSSB.

The Board has also prohibited the use of drinking water for cleaning vehicles, construction activities, decorative fountains, non-drinking purposes in malls and cinema halls, as well as road construction and road cleaning.

To further curb wastage, BWSSB has made it mandatory for apartments, commercial establishments, government offices, hotels, restaurants and public institutions, including places of worship, to install flow restrictors or aerators in taps and water outlets used for cleaning purposes. The deadline for compliance has been fixed as July 31.

The Board said Bengaluru’s population, including permanent and floating residents, is estimated at around 1.4 crore, making it imperative to ensure judicious use of available drinking water resources.

Officials noted that below-normal rainfall during the ongoing southwest monsoon has caused groundwater levels to decline in several areas, necessitating immediate conservation measures.

Speaking on the city’s water availability, BWSSB Chairperson Manjula N. said the restrictions were introduced in view of the rainfall deficit and declining reservoir levels.

“As of Saturday evening, reservoirs supplying Bengaluru were at only 23 per cent of their storage capacity compared to the corresponding period last year,” she said.

According to BWSSB data, the reservoirs currently hold only 203 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water against their total capacity of 895.6 TMC. In the Cauvery basin, storage stands at 36 TMC against a full capacity of 114.5 TMC.

A senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the situation to a nearly 40 per cent rainfall deficit this monsoon, largely due to the influence of El Niño. The official added that the likelihood of a significant increase in rainfall during the remainder of the season remains low, making water conservation measures critical in the coming weeks.