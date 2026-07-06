Environmental protection is everyone’s responsibility, says MLA S.T. Somashekar

BENGALURU

Environmental protection must be given the highest priority and safeguarding nature is the responsibility of every citizen, Yeshwanthpur MLA S.T. Somashekar said on Sunday.

He was speaking after inaugurating an Environment Day programme organised jointly by K. Gollahalli Government High School in the Yeshwanthpur Assembly constituency and Kannadigara Vijaya Sena.

Somashekar praised Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar for leading a record tree plantation drive in Karnataka, saying the initiative of planting 15 lakh saplings had earned a place in the Guinness World Records. He urged students to actively participate in environmental conservation by adopting the slogan “One tree per house and one forest per village.”

He stressed that increasing green cover was essential to protect the environment and ensure a healthier future for coming generations.

Kannadigara Vijaya Sena State President Vijay Kumar expressed concern over the shrinking green cover in Bengaluru and called for stricter measures to protect trees. He suggested that the government introduce a law mandating the planting of three saplings for every tree felled, saying such a policy would significantly contribute to environmental conservation.

Several public representatives and local leaders attended the programme, including Kannadigara Vijaya Sena District Women President M. Sumathi, Vice-President Nagesh, Kaggalipur Block Congress President Chikka Raju, former K. Gollahalli Gram Panchayat President K.M. Mahesh, TAPCMS Vice-President Anil Kumar, Dr. Anupama Panchakshari, Govindaraju and others.