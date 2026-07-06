Egg prices soar in Bengaluru as supply constraints push retail rates

BENGALURU

Egg prices in Bengaluru have risen sharply over the past few weeks, with retail prices touching ₹8.50 to ₹10 per egg, as supply disruptions and seasonal demand tighten availability across the city.

According to the National Egg Coordination Committee (NECC), wholesale prices have increased from ₹671.70 per 100 eggs in June to ₹710 in July. In comparison, the price stood at ₹598.50 per 100 eggs in May, reflecting a steep rise over the last two months.

Retail outlets across the city are currently selling eggs between ₹8.50 and ₹10 apiece, while wholesale prices range from ₹7.10 to ₹7.50 per egg.

Despite the increase, consumers say they are unwilling to cut down on purchases, citing eggs as an affordable and convenient source of protein.

“I first checked online, where each egg was priced at nearly ₹10, but at a nearby store they were selling for around ₹8.50. I can’t miss my weekly protein intake, so I bought them from the local shop instead. For office-goers like me, eggs are a quick breakfast, so despite the price hike, I’ll continue buying them,” said Dakshinya, a 24-year-old professional.

Traders attribute the price rise to seasonal production declines and increasing demand during the monsoon.

A retailer in JP Nagar said wholesale prices have steadily increased over the past fortnight due to lower supplies.

“The suppliers say production has reduced, so we have no option but to increase prices. During the monsoon, demand for eggs usually rises, adding further pressure on the market,” he said.

A wholesale dealer on Hosa Road said daily procurement from farms in Anekal has dropped significantly.

“Earlier, we received around two lakh eggs every day. Now the supply has fallen to about 1.5 lakh, forcing us to sell at ₹7.50 per egg,” he said.

Bengaluru consumes nearly 65 to 70 lakh eggs daily, with a sizeable portion supplied from Namakkal in Tamil Nadu. Karnataka produces around 2.5 to 3 crore eggs every day, mainly from Bengaluru Rural, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Mysuru, Belagavi and Shivamogga districts. Even so, the State imports an estimated 30 to 40 lakh eggs daily, primarily from Tamil Nadu.

Officials said prolonged high temperatures in major egg-producing states such as Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh have reduced the laying capacity of hens, leading to lower production. The ideal temperature for egg production is below 25 degrees Celsius.

M.S.R. Prasad, Hospet Zonal Chairman of the NECC (Karnataka chapter), said production has declined by around 10 per cent, resulting in supply shortages and higher prices compared to the same period last year. He expressed confidence that production would improve and prices are likely to stabilise over the next two months.