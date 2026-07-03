R. Ashoka urges CM to launch drought relief measures on war footing

Intro

Opposition leader seeks immediate drought relief to protect farmers, livelihoods and drinking water supplies.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka has written to Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, urging the state government to immediately initiate precautionary and relief measures on a war footing to tackle the worsening drought situation across Karnataka.

In his letter, Ashoka said farmers, agricultural labourers and rural communities were facing increasing hardship due to an acute shortage of monsoon rainfall. Delayed sowing operations and inadequate soil moisture have raised fears of widespread crop failure, while reservoir levels continue to decline, threatening drinking water availability in the coming months.

According to Ashoka, more than 150 taluks are already experiencing drought-like conditions, with several regions receiving significantly below-normal rainfall. Crops that have already been sown are drying up, directly affecting agricultural production and employment. He expressed concern that many agricultural workers have begun migrating to cities and neighbouring states in search of work.

The BJP leader highlighted the alarming fall in water levels in reservoirs across North Karnataka districts, including Belagavi and Bagalkot, warning that multi-village drinking water projects could also be affected if the situation deteriorates further.

Ashoka criticised the government’s response, alleging that several district in-charge ministers had neither visited affected taluks nor conducted comprehensive review meetings on the drought situation. He also pointed out that the Agriculture Department was functioning without a full-time minister, saying the absence of dedicated leadership raised questions about the government’s priorities when the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers were at stake.

He urged the government to expedite drought assessment, declare affected areas without delay and begin relief measures, including crop damage surveys, compensation for farmers, fodder supply for livestock and drinking water arrangements.

Ashoka also called on the state to seek financial assistance from the Centre at the earliest, warning that any delay would only worsen the crisis.

“The longer the government delays declaring drought-affected areas, the more delayed compensation, crop surveys, fodder supply, drinking water arrangements and central assistance will become. It is not the government, but farmers and the rural poor, who will pay the price for this delay,” he said.

He stressed that taking preventive action before the crisis deepens is the hallmark of responsible governance and urged the government to act swiftly to minimise the impact of the unfolding drought.