Minister M.B. Patil urges parents send girls school daily

Intro

Minister M.B. Patil highlighted CSR role in rural education during Kotyal school inauguration in Vijayapura district.

Vijayapura

Karnataka Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M. B. Patil has called upon parents to ensure that girls are regularly sent to school, stressing that education is the foundation for empowerment and national progress. He said that rural girls, in particular, must be given equal opportunities to study and build successful careers.

He was speaking after inaugurating a newly upgraded Government High School building at Kotyal village in Tikota taluk, developed at a cost of ₹3.25 crore under the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of the Kempegowda International Airport Foundation and Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL). The minister said such collaborations between government and private institutions are crucial in strengthening educational infrastructure in rural areas.

Patil noted that the new school building would provide a better learning environment for students from Kotyal and surrounding villages. He appreciated BIAL’s contribution through CSR funding and said that investments in education directly contribute to long-term social and economic development.

He emphasized that education can transform the lives of rural children, especially girls, enabling them to become doctors, engineers, teachers and professionals. “Parents must take responsibility to send their daughters to school without hesitation,” he said, adding that education is essential for building an empowered society.

The upgraded school campus includes seven classrooms for Classes 1 to 10, a STEM laboratory, a Nali-Kali activity room, improved sanitation facilities, and a modern kitchen and dining hall. Additional infrastructure such as furniture, toilets, and renovated buildings aims to improve both academic and welfare conditions for students.

Officials said similar CSR-supported projects are being implemented in other parts of Vijayapura district. The government is also focusing on smart classrooms, school infrastructure upgrades, and providing essential learning materials.

BIAL officials stated that the initiative reflects their commitment to rural education development. Local representatives and community members welcomed the project, expressing hope that improved facilities will boost student enrollment and academic performance in the region.