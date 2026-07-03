WB Chief Minister Promises Greater Democratic Space for Opposition

Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday assured a more inclusive and democratic functioning of the state Assembly, promising greater participation and respect for opposition legislators. Speaking at the inauguration of a two-day orientation programme for newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly in Kolkata, the Chief Minister said his government was committed to ending the political practices that had marginalized opposition representatives under previous administrations.

Addressing the gathering, Adhikari criticized both the former Left Front government and the Trinamool Congress administration for what he described as a lack of democratic functioning. He alleged that during the 34-year Left Front rule between 1977 and 2011, major administrative decisions were controlled by the ruling party rather than through institutional governance. He also claimed that the situation did not improve during the subsequent 15 years of Trinamool Congress rule.

Without making personal attacks, the Chief Minister said opposition legislators were often denied the respect and recognition they deserved. According to him, officials such as block development officers and police station officers frequently ignored calls from opposition lawmakers, while government functions were attended exclusively by representatives of the ruling party.

Recalling his own experience as the Leader of the Opposition for five years, Adhikari said he was never invited to any official government programme during that period. He described the practice as undemocratic and emphasized that elected representatives, regardless of political affiliation, should receive equal treatment in a democratic system.

The Chief Minister stated that his government had already begun changing this approach during the first two months of its tenure. He said administrative meetings conducted by his government had included both ruling party and opposition legislators, marking a departure from previous practices. According to him, opposition representatives had also been involved in discussions related to the state budget, reflecting the government’s commitment to collaborative governance.

Adhikari stressed that the development of West Bengal requires cooperation across political lines rather than confrontation. He said his administration believes that the welfare of the state can only be achieved when all elected representatives work together in the interest of the people instead of prioritizing party politics.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the need to modernize the functioning of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly. He pointed out that several procedures continue to rely on outdated methods, including paper-based voting, and argued that technological upgrades are necessary to improve efficiency and transparency. He called for improvements in the Assembly’s infrastructure to better support legislative work and public service.