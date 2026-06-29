Karnataka govt proposes

B’luru–Lima ‘sister-city pact’

INTRO: This diplomatic and economic initiative is envisioned as a strategic catalyst to scale bilateral trade between India and Peru to USD 10 billion in the coming years.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The state government is very keen to sign a historic ‘Sister-City’ agreement between the city of Bengaluru and a major city like Lima, the capital of Peru, to further strengthen ties with the Republic of Peru, Deputy Chief Minister Dr G Parameshwar said.

He was speaking at a high-level diplomatic event organized at the Shangri-La Hotel to mark 63 years of continuous diplomatic relations between India and Peru and the 205th Independence Day of the Republic of Peru.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Chief Minister recalled the deep similarities between the Latin American liberation movements of Peru and the Indian freedom struggle led by Mahatma Gandhi.

Karnataka State ranks first in India’s IT software development and Bio-Technology (BT) production with a share of over 40 percent, leading the entire country in this field. The unprecedented success of the recent Global Investors’ Summit held in the state and the huge investments that flowed there have further proven the progress of the state, he said.

This sister-city agreement is of utmost importance in increasing direct institutional collaboration in the fields of trade, education and healthcare between Bengaluru and Peru’s major cities. It will be a great prelude to the growth of $10 billion bilateral trade between the two countries in the future, he expressed confidence.

Speaking at the event, Peruvian Ambassador to India Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde extended an open invitation, saying, Bengaluru is a major global hub for innovation in the world. Investors and entrepreneurs here should expand their business and invest in Peru in addition to their traditional businesses.

He mentioned that Peru is looking forward to collaborating with Indian tech companies in cutting-edge areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital transformation, FinTech, cybersecurity, and space technologies.

Hosted by Vikram Vishwanath, Honorary Consul of Peru in Bengaluru, the prestigious event was attended by top government officials, diplomats from various countries and prominent businessmen of Bengaluru. Traditional and fusion dance performances by artists from Peru, who had arrived as part of the program, added a special cultural touch to the event.

BOX

Proposal in a nutshell

Target sectors: The agreement aims to unlock collaboration in AI, digital transformation, fintech, cybersecurity, and space technologies.

Broader integration: Beyond tech, the pact looks to build institutional channels for healthcare, education, innovation, and cultural exchange.

Diplomatic backing: Peruvian Ambassador to India, Javier Manuel Paulinich Velarde, welcomed the proposal, recognizing Bengaluru’s status as a global innovation capital and inviting Karnataka businesses to invest in Peru’s growing economy.