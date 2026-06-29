After decades of delay, BSRP may finally roll in 2028

Blurb: The BSRP’s foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in June 2022 with a 40- month deadline, which has now been pushed to 2028.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The long-awaited Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project (BSRP) was first proposed in 1983. After a long wait, the project received the approval of the central government in 2020. Later, in June 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially laid the foundation stone for the project.

The network, which is 148 kilometers long, consists of 4 major corridors. Although the entire project was initially targeted to be completed by 2026, not a single corridor has been opened to public traffic so far due to various technical reasons.

However, work is in full swing after Laxman Singh, a senior officer of the 1996 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), took over as the full-time Managing Director of Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited – (K-RIDE) in December 2025. In an exclusive interview with a media outlet recently, he spoke candidly about the progress of the project, the challenges being faced and the new deadlines.

The project is currently progressing well overall. The land acquisition process required for the main railway line and stations of Corridor 2 and Corridor 4 is almost complete. The pending land acquisition is limited to the construction of flyovers and Road Overbridges (ROB).

Out of the four civil packages earmarked for this route, two tenders have already been called. The remaining two tenders will be announced by the middle of next month.

Two of the three civil packages for this route have already been awarded. The third package has been re-tendered and bids are expected to be released in early July. Construction work has currently started at all the stations falling under both the corridors.

Indian Railways is reviewing the progress of Corridor 1 (KSR Bengaluru to Kempegowda International Airport) route. There were rumours that Corridor 3 (Kengeri-Whitefield) route has been cancelled due to slow progress of work. However, this has been categorically denied by K-RIDE.

The project is being implemented in a phased manner as per the approved DPR.

BOX

4-decade-long dream

The 4-decade-long dream of a suburban rail network in Bengaluru is finally advancing, with the Mallige Line (Corridor 2, Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara) targeted as the first service to begin operations by December 2028.

Network current status

The entire 148 km network is being developed by K-RIDE in phases, with recent project updates shifting the deadlines for other corridors:

Corridor 2 (Mallige Line): 25 km connecting Benniganahalli to Chikkabanavara. This is the priority route and aims for an end-2028 operational launch.

Corridor 4 (Kanaka Line): 46 km connecting Heelalige to Rajanukunte. The target for this line has been updated to June 2029.