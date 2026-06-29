Hebbal Veterinary College ends free entry for walkers

Blurb: All regular walkers need to purchase an annual pass priced at ₹100; initiative aims at controlling uncontrolled entry of public and bring discipline.

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

A paid pass system of Rs 100 per year has been implemented for the public walking within the Hebbal Veterinary College premises. This measure has been taken for the maintenance and security of the campus, and the decision has received mixed reactions from the public.

The college management has framed new rules for the entry of the public into the premises of the Veterinary College, Hebbal, one of the major walking destinations in Silicon City. From now on, the public walking in the morning and evening will not be allowed to enter this vast green campus for free. The management has now implemented a ‘Paid Pass System’ to control the uncontrolled entry of the public and bring discipline.

According to the new rules, every person entering the college campus will have to obtain a compulsory entry pass by paying Rs 100 for a period of one year. For years, the campus has been a favorite morning and evening walk spot for residents of Hebbal and its surroundings, environmentalists and fitness enthusiasts. But now, an annual pass is mandatory to use the premises.

According to the college administration, this step has been taken to regulate the campus rather than completely banning the public from entering it. The number of people visiting the campus is increasing significantly day by day. This has made it a challenge for the college staff to maintain the cleanliness, maintenance and security of the campus.

Officials have clarified that this small fee collected from the public will be used for the supervision and neat maintenance of the infrastructure on the college campus.