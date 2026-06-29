Gadag prepares for VB-G Ram G implementation

Intro

Chandru Lamani said the scheme guarantees 125 days employment, with Gram Panchayats managing local works, registration, and records

GADAG

The central government has introduced the Vikasita Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevik Mission (Gramin) VB-G Ram (G) scheme to strengthen rural employment security across the country from July 1. Preparations have started in Gadag district for the smooth implementation of the programme with officials and staff being trained to carry out the work effectively.

A training workshop on the new scheme was held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall where officers and employees from different levels took part. The session was conducted by master trainers Santosh Patil and Chandru Lamani under the guidance of Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundargi.

Mundargi said guidelines are being prepared to ensure proper execution of the scheme in the district. He said the project will create more opportunities for rural unskilled workers and support infrastructure development works.

Master trainer Chandru Lamani explained that the scheme provides a guarantee of 125 days of employment in a financial year for adult members of rural families who apply voluntarily for unskilled jobs. Under the programme works will be selected according to local needs through the Developed Gram Panchayat Scheme. Gram Panchayats will handle registration of families, job applications, work management and record maintenance.

Santosh Patil said the scheme gives priority to water security, rural infrastructure, livelihood facilities and climate change related activities. He added that the initiative supports the vision of Developed India by 2047, aiming to improve rural employment and strengthen livelihoods.

The workshop included Gram Panchayat Development Officers, computer operators, BFTs, GKMs and NREGA staff from Mundargi, Rona, Gajendragad and Naragund taluks along with district officials. The participants discussed the responsibilities involved in implementing the scheme and creating awareness among villagers. Officials said the new system would help rural communities receive timely employment and improve basic facilities in villages. The programme is expected to bring better planning and transparency in rural development activities. Authorities appealed to citizens to cooperate with local bodies and participate actively in the employment process.