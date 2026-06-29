RGUHS leads major fight against drug abuse

BENGALURU

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has launched a major campaign against drug abuse with the message “Drug-Free Campus, Drug-Free Karnataka, Drug-Free India.” The initiative was announced during the university’s 31st Foundation Day programme, where Vice-Chancellor Dr. Bhagavan BC called for collective action to protect young people from substance addiction.

The campaign, organised with support from the Narcotics Control Bureau and DishaBodh Foundation, witnessed the participation of more than one lakh students, teachers, and healthcare workers. They joined the Nasha Mukta Sankalpa Walkathon with the slogan “We Choose Health Over High” to spread awareness about the dangers of drugs.

Dr. Bhagavan said the movement aims to create safe campuses where students can focus on education, innovation, and personal growth. He added that faculty members have been encouraged to identify early warning signs among students, including sudden behavioural changes and academic difficulties, so timely support can be provided.

Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar also spoke at the event and warned that strict action would be taken against harmful tobacco products if reports about their drug-like effects are confirmed. He said a drug-free society requires strong action at every level, including better control over illegal supply networks.

Shivakumar advised medical students to avoid drugs, warning that a conviction under the NDPS Act could damage their professional future. He urged youth to resist peer pressure and choose a healthy lifestyle.

Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan praised the state’s efforts and said universities must help build responsible citizens. He highlighted that health science institutions have a special duty to protect public health and promote positive values.

Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot appreciated RGUHS for combining the anti-drug campaign with efforts to encourage organ donation. He said social challenges can only be solved through cooperation between government bodies, educational institutions, and citizens.

Former Supreme Court Justice and Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer stressed the importance of equal healthcare access. He urged medical students to develop compassion and serve communities beyond classrooms. The programme concluded with a call for youth participation in building a healthier and safer society.