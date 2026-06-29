Hindu convention sparks political and religious debate

Intro

Basavakalyan convention sees RSS criticism, calls for Hindu unity and demand for Ram Mandir fund probe.

Bidar

A Hindu convention held in Basavakalyan of Bidar district witnessed strong political and religious statements, with speakers raising criticism against Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge and calling for Hindu unity, along with demands for an investigation into alleged irregularities related to Ram Mandir funds.

Speaking at the event, Siddalinga Swamy, Karnataka State President of Shiv Sena and Sri Ram Sena, alleged that Priyank Kharge had repeatedly made remarks against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) after the Congress came to power. He also claimed that a Bengaluru court had issued summons in connection with the matter and urged the minister to respond legally. He accused the Congress of targeting the RSS for political reasons and hurting Hindu sentiments through repeated criticism.

He further questioned why certain organisations such as Tablighi Jamaat, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Indian Mujahideen were not subjected to similar scrutiny, alleging selective criticism. Responding to comments regarding financial assistance for RSS registration, he said the organisation functions independently through voluntary contributions and does not accept political funding.

At the convention, Swamiji Pranavananda stressed the need for unity among Hindus, saying there should be no divisions within Lingayat, Veerashaiva Lingayat, or other Hindu communities. He cited the teachings of Basavanna, stating that truth, non-violence, and righteousness remain central values of Indian tradition.

He also addressed misconceptions about Basavanna’s philosophy, claiming that the 12th-century reformer was not opposed to the Vedas or Sanatana Dharma, referencing Vachana literature compiled by scholars. He emphasized the importance of understanding Basavanna’s teachings in their true context.

Pranavananda Swamiji also urged the Central Government to investigate alleged financial irregularities in Ram Mandir fund collections. He said that if any misuse of donations is proven, strict legal action should be taken and devotees deserve transparency regarding temple finances.