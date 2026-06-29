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Door-to-door electoral roll verification begins today

City Hilights
By City Hilights
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Vijayapura

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR)-2026 of electoral rolls initiated by the Election Commission of India has begun across Karnataka. In Vijayapura City Assembly constituency, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) will conduct a door-to-door verification drive from June 30 to July 29. Commissioner and Electoral Registration Officer Vijaya Mekkalki said BLOs will visit every household and distribute two copies of the enumeration form. Voters must fill, sign, and return one copy while retaining the other. The process aims to update electoral rolls by removing duplicate entries and identifying shifted, deceased, or absent voters. Citizens are urged to cooperate fully for smooth completion of the exercise.

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