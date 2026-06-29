Rathabeedi road turns into stream during rainfall

Sullia

The Rathabeedi road in Sullia town has been facing severe waterlogging issues during the monsoon season, with rainwater flowing directly on the road due to the absence of proper drainage facilities. Locals say that even a light spell of rain is enough to turn the stretch into a stream-like condition, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians.

The problem is particularly severe in front of the commercial complex near the Chennakeshava Temple area. Since there are no adequate drainage channels on either side of the road, rainwater accumulates and flows along the concrete surface, mixing with mud and turning the road into a slushy stretch. This makes movement difficult for both vehicles and pedestrians.

Residents and shopkeepers complain that vehicles passing at speed splash muddy water onto pedestrians and nearby shops, creating daily inconvenience. Traders in the area say customers also face difficulty in parking their vehicles and walking through the wet, slippery stretch during rainfall.

According to local business owners, even a small shower is enough to disrupt normal activity on this busy road. They allege that the situation has remained unchanged every monsoon season, despite repeated complaints. Many say the road becomes almost unusable during heavy rainfall, affecting trade and daily movement in the area.

Pedestrians also express frustration over having to walk through dirty water and uneven surfaces, making the stretch unsafe, especially for children and elderly people. Commuters have urged authorities to take immediate steps to construct proper drainage systems on both sides of the road to ensure smooth water flow.

Local residents and traders have collectively demanded urgent action from civic authorities, stating that a permanent solution is needed to prevent recurring flooding and improve road safety. They emphasize that as the road carries heavy daily traffic, proper infrastructure is essential to avoid further hardship during every monsoon season.