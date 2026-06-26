No hawking on major roads, abandoned vehicles to be removed from July 1: KBG

BENGALURU

Citing Supreme Court’s observation that walking on footpaths is a fundamental right of citizens, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has announced a citywide “Safe footpath drive” from July 1 to remove encroachments and improve pedestrian safety.

Speaking after a review meeting on footpath encroachments and repairs, the Minister said shop owners have been given time till July 1 to voluntarily remove goods, signboards and other materials placed on footpaths. Thereafter, civic authorities will clear encroachments and impose penalties on violators.

The drive will focus on nearly 2,000km of arterial and sub-arterial roads within Bengaluru’s 13,000-km road network. From July 1, street vending through pushcarts will not be allowed on footpaths and major roads in these priority corridors. Vehicles parked on footpaths will face towing action.

The Minister said, footpaths belong to the city’s residents and should remain accessible to all. He pointed out that Bengaluru records around 1,000 road accident deaths every year, with nearly 30 percent of the victims being pedestrians, underscoring the need for safer walkways.

The government has earmarked Rs 70 crore to repair deficiencies on nearly 2,000km of footpaths across the city’s five municipal corporations. Works will include replacing damaged slabs and kerb stones and correcting uneven surfaces.