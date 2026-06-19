Photographers’ Association announces Rs 1 lakh aid for members’ families

Slug: Protecting members’ interests

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

The Karnataka State Photographers’ Association has announced a welfare initiative under which the families of deceased members will receive financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh. The benefit will be extended to photographers who are registered members of the association.

The announcement was made during the association’s monthly meeting held at Amani Doddakere Gangamma Devi Hall. Association president Shiva Swaroop highlighted the objectives of the “Asare” welfare scheme, which has been operating for several years to support members and their families during difficult circumstances.

According to the association, the scheme is being strengthened and expanded to provide a broader social security framework for photographers across Karnataka. Besides the Rs 1 lakh assistance in the event of a member’s death, the association plans to offer financial aid ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 10 lakh for accidents, medical treatment and cases of permanent disability.

Swaroop said the initiative was designed to address the challenges faced by photographers in an era of rapid technological change and increasing competition. He noted that the association has also been conducting workshops, skill-development programmes and awareness sessions to help members adapt to evolving industry demands.

The association believes the welfare programme will provide a safety net for thousands of photographers, many of whom work independently without access to formal insurance or social security benefits. Efforts are also underway to bring photographers across the state onto a common platform and strengthen professional networking opportunities.

The enhanced welfare scheme will be formally launched on World Photographers Day on August 19. Association leaders said more than 2 lakh photographers across Karnataka are expected to benefit from the new framework and revised bylaws.

To improve transparency and accessibility, the association is introducing a dedicated mobile application through which members can access information about welfare benefits, eligibility criteria and claim procedures. The digital platform is intended to ensure that members can easily track and understand the benefits available to them.

Association officials stated that nearly 90 per cent of members have already completed registration under the new system. Remaining members have been urged to submit their membership identity card, Aadhaar card and nominee details at the association office before the end of the month to become eligible for benefits.

The meeting was attended by office-bearers, former presidents, senior advisers and photographers from various parts of the state, including representatives from the four hoblis of Hoskote taluk.