Pulse Polio drive begins to protect children

Blurb

Magadi taluk’s Pulse Polio campaign runs June 28–July 1, with 91 booths vaccinating 12,568 children aged below five years

MAGADI

The health department has announced the National Pulse Polio Campaign in Magadi taluk from June 28 to July 1, with officials urging people to ensure that every child receives the vaccine without fail.

Speaking at a coordination meeting held at the taluk office hall, Tahsildar Ranjit K.R. asked all departments to work together with health officials to make the campaign successful.

He said children between zero and five years of age must be given two drops of polio vaccine to prevent disabilities and protect their future health.

A total of 91 vaccination booths will be set up across the taluk and 12,568 children are expected to receive the doses.

Officials said 376 vaccinators and 21 supervisors have been appointed for the four-day programme.

The campaign is considered important for child health and national welfare and the Tahsildar instructed officials that no child should miss vaccination in the taluk.

Taluk Health Officer Dr. Ramachandrappa explained the arrangements and said teams were prepared for smooth implementation of the drive.

Field Health Education Officer G.K. Umesh said departments including rural development, women and child welfare, education, labour, BESCOM and municipal authorities should support the health department.

Senior Health Inspector Mohan informed that awareness activities under the tobacco control programme were also being conducted in the taluk and violators were fined according to rules.

Other officials and staff attended the meeting and participated in the planning process. The release of the campaign pamphlet marked the beginning of preparations for the vaccination programme.

Authorities expressed confidence that the coordinated efforts would help reach all children and make the pulse polio campaign a major success.