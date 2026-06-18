KIADB updates progress on Plastic Park Project

Intro

MP urges faster completion of Mangaluru Plastic Park, reviewing KIADB progress to boost industry, investment, infrastructure, and jobs.

Mangaluru

Dakshina Kannada MP Brijesh Chowta has directed officials to expedite and complete the ongoing works on the Mangaluru Plastic Park within the stipulated timeframe, stressing the need to ensure faster industrial development in the region.

Chowta, along with MLA Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty, held a review meeting with officials of the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to assess the progress of the project. During the discussions, the MP reviewed infrastructure development, land allocation, and execution timelines associated with the plastic park.

Officials briefed the representatives on the current status of construction activities and the challenges being faced in meeting deadlines. Chowta emphasized that delays in industrial projects can impact investment flow and employment opportunities in the region, urging departments to coordinate effectively and remove procedural bottlenecks.

The Mangaluru Plastic Park is expected to serve as a dedicated industrial hub for plastic processing and related manufacturing units, aimed at boosting local employment and attracting investments in the manufacturing sector. Authorities said the project is designed to support small and medium enterprises engaged in plastics and allied industries.

Chowta also highlighted the importance of infrastructure readiness, including road connectivity, water supply, and power distribution, to ensure smooth functioning of the industrial park once operational. He instructed officials to maintain regular monitoring and adhere strictly to project timelines.

MLA Dr. Y. Bharath Shetty echoed the need for swift implementation, noting that such industrial initiatives are crucial for the economic growth of Dakshina Kannada district. He stressed that timely completion would enhance the region’s competitiveness in attracting industrial investments.

Officials assured the representatives that efforts are underway to complete the pending works at the earliest. The meeting concluded with a directive to maintain close coordination among all implementing agencies to avoid further delays in the project’s execution.