MP Raghavendra reviews public meeting implementation progress

Blurb

MP B.Y. Raghavendra reviews implementation of public meeting decisions in Sagara, focusing on forest clearance, surveys, BSNL towers, roads, and rural development works.

Shivamogga

MP B.Y. Raghavendra conducted a progress review meeting at the Tourist Bungalow to assess the implementation of decisions taken during a public outreach meeting for residents and farmers of Aralagodu, Chennagonda, Bhanu Kulli, and Talavata villages in Sagara taluk’s Bharangi hobli.

The MP stated that the main objective of the follow-up meeting was not merely to provide assurances to the public but to ensure that grievances and petitions raised during the earlier session are implemented swiftly at the ground level.

One of the key decisions reviewed was related to forest clearance issues affecting rural development works. Officials were instructed to clearly demarcate forest clearance boundaries and expedite proposals seeking approval for essential road and electricity infrastructure projects. They were also directed to submit required applications to higher authorities without delay.

Another major point discussed was a joint survey by the Revenue and Forest Departments. Authorities were instructed to carry out a detailed survey excluding identified habitation areas such as Kaanurukote, Bhimeshwara, Urulagallu, Meghane, and Muppane, while accurately marking remaining revenue and land cultivation areas under Bagar Hukum occupancy records.

Progress of BSNL tower construction in Bharangi hobli was also reviewed. Officials were asked to expedite ongoing works and prepare a detailed list of villages requiring new communication towers. The MP directed that, considering the upcoming monsoon, electricity connectivity should be prioritized over solar power to ensure uninterrupted network services.

Development of the Jog Falls–Murudeshwar road link, an important route for tourism and regional connectivity in the Malnad region, was also discussed. Authorities were instructed to accelerate project planning and execution to improve travel and economic connectivity.

The review meeting was attended by district officials, additional district magistrates, senior forest department officers, former minister H. Halappa, Disha committee member M. H. Hakkare, and other departmental representatives, along with local panchayat members and farmer leaders from Bharangi hobli.