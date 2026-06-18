MP Kumar Naik reviews highway and dairy projects

Intro

MP Kumar Naik reviews NH-150C, NH-748 and dairy development projects in Delhi, pushing faster highway work and rural income growth in Kalyana Karnataka.

Yadgir

Raichur–Yadgir Lok Sabha Member of Parliament G. Kumar Naik held a series of meetings in New Delhi with senior officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) to discuss infrastructure and rural development initiatives in the Kalyana Karnataka region.

During his meeting with NHAI Chairman Santosh Yadav and Member (Projects) Anil Chaudhary, the MP reviewed the progress of several key highway works passing through the region. The discussions covered multiple packages under NH-150C and NH-748, along with the proposed alignment of NH-167 and ongoing works under NH-150A.

Issues related to road widening, construction of bypasses at important junctions, development of service roads, and improving overall road quality were also discussed. The MP emphasized the importance of timely completion of projects to enhance connectivity and safety across the region.

According to Kumar Naik, the highway infrastructure projects are expected to significantly improve transport connectivity, reduce travel time, and create new economic opportunities in the Kalyana Karnataka districts. The NHAI leadership assured full cooperation and expressed confidence in expediting the implementation of the projects.

In a separate meeting, the MP also interacted with NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah to discuss strengthening the dairy sector in the region. He stressed the need to improve dairy infrastructure, support milk producers, and increase income opportunities for rural farmers.

Kumar Naik also highlighted the potential for horticulture and organic farming in Kalyana Karnataka and called for integrated initiatives to promote sustainable agricultural practices. He suggested the creation of a unified marketing platform to help small and marginal farmers access larger markets and receive fair prices for their produce.

Officials noted that the discussions are expected to contribute to both infrastructure expansion and agricultural development in the region, supporting long-term economic growth and rural livelihoods in Kalyana Karnataka.