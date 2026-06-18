MLA reaffirms loyalty ahead of council polls

Vijayapura

Amid speculation surrounding the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Council elections, a Vijayapura City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has clarified his political stand, stating that he will continue to support the BJP and is not a dissident or rebel.

In a letter addressed to BJP National President Nitin Nabin, the legislator firmly dismissed reports suggesting any internal differences with the party. He reiterated that his position remains aligned with the BJP, the party on whose symbol he was elected by the people of Vijayapura.

The MLA stated that he feels morally and politically bound to support the party and its candidates in the upcoming Council polls. He emphasized that his voting decision is based on responsibility toward the mandate given by voters, rather than any personal or political considerations.

“I am neither a dissident nor a rebel in any way. I will vote for the party from which I was elected by the people of Vijayapura,” he said in his clarification.

He further added that his decision should not be interpreted as a political maneuver or attempt at gaining attention, but as a reaffirmation of his commitment to the party and the electorate that entrusted him with responsibility.

The statement comes at a time of increased political activity in Karnataka ahead of the Legislative Council elections, with discussions and speculation over cross-voting and party loyalty gaining momentum in several constituencies.

Political observers note that such clarifications are common during election periods, as parties seek to ensure discipline and unity among their elected representatives. The MLA’s statement is seen as an effort to put an end to rumours and reaffirm stability within party ranks ahead of the polls.