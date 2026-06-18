Ramalinga Reddy inspects Tungabhadra reservoir gate

Intro

Tungabhadra Dam gate replacement completed at Rs 51 crore after damage, with new gates expected to last 55–60 years

KOPPAL

The installation work of new crest gates at the Tungabhadra reservoir has been completed, said State Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy during his visit to Koppal district on Thursday.

The minister inspected the arrangements being made for the inauguration programme of the newly installed gates. He reviewed preparations at the high school ground in Munirabad village, including stage construction, road facilities and security arrangements. Officials were instructed to ensure smooth movement and comfort for both guests and the public attending the event.

Speaking to reporters, Ramalinga Reddy said he had discussed important irrigation projects with the Chief Minister and the Union Water Resources Minister. The discussions included major projects such as Mahadayi and Mekedatu, along with other water-related issues in the state.

The replacement work of the old gates began after the 19th gate of the Tungabhadra Dam was damaged and washed away last year. The entire gate installation project has now been completed at a cost of around Rs 51 crore. The minister said the newly installed gates are expected to remain strong and useful for the next 55 to 60 years.

He added that Chief Ministers, ministers and legislators from Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are expected to attend the inauguration ceremony. A meeting with leaders from the three states will also be held during the event to discuss water sharing, interstate irrigation concerns and the proposed Navali parallel reservoir project.

The minister said this is an important opportunity to address long-standing river water disputes between the states. He expressed confidence that discussions involving all three states would help find practical solutions while ensuring fair treatment for people in every region.

Several officials and public representatives attended the inspection programme, including MP Rajashekar Hitnal, local leaders, Bellary Zone IGP Dr. P.S. Harsha, Koppal Deputy Commissioner Dr. Suresh Itnal and Superintendent of Police Dr. Ram L. Arasiddi.

The completion of the gate installation marks a major step towards improving water management and strengthening irrigation support for farmers in the region.