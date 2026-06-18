District wide water supply survey to begin from Monday

Intro

CEO flagged damaged garbage vehicles, urging Gram Panchayats to use tax funds for repairs before the rainy season

CHITRADURGA

A survey to check drinking water supply and waste management systems will begin across all Gram Panchayats in Chitradurga district from Monday, said Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Dr. S. Akash.

He said the survey aims to understand the actual status of drinking water availability and solid and liquid waste management under the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme. The announcement was made during a training workshop for Panchayat Development Officers held at the Zilla Panchayat Hall.

Dr. Akash said drinking water is being supplied to villages under the centrally sponsored scheme, but it is important to identify gaps and improve services. The drinking water survey will be carried out jointly by NREGA engineers, Gram Panchayat staff and Water Supply Department engineers.

The waste management survey will be conducted by MBKs working under the National Rural Livelihood Mission. He instructed PDOs to personally supervise both surveys and asked Taluk Panchayat Executive Officers and Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department engineers to closely monitor the process.

The CEO expressed concern over damaged garbage collection vehicles in several Gram Panchayats. He said Panchayats have received good tax collections and should prioritize vehicle repairs, especially during the rainy season. He directed officials to repair all garbage vehicles by the weekend.

He added that GPS locations must be included while uploading photographs related to surveys and other official work. Vehicle weight records should also be properly maintained with necessary evidence.

Dr. Akash said Chitradurga receives limited rainfall and does not have major rivers, making water surveys essential for successful implementation of Jal Jeevan Mission projects. The scheme aims to provide 55 litres of water per person every day.

He explained that the survey will measure current water supply levels and identify the shortage based on population and water storage capacity. He also suggested repairing damaged overhead tanks, removing unsafe structures and installing meters to track water usage.

He said sanitation facilities should also be improved by creating treatment systems, soak pits and better infrastructure at waste disposal units.

Dr. Akash urged officials to take the survey seriously, as thousands of crores have been spent on drinking water projects over the past decade. Accurate assessment will help ensure people receive the intended benefits.