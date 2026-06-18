Diaz stars as Colombia beat Uzbekistan 3-1 in World Cup opener

Intro

Bayern Munich forward inspires Colombia with goal, assist and dominant display.

Mexico City

Luis Diaz produced a match-winning performance as Colombia opened their FIFA World Cup campaign with a 3-1 victory over debutants Uzbekistan in Group K at the iconic Estadio Azteca.

The Bayern Munich forward played a decisive role, contributing a goal and an assist while constantly troubling the Uzbek defence in front of a crowd of 80,824 spectators. The victory lifted Colombia to the top of Group K, which also includes Portugal and the Democratic Republic of Congo, who earlier shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

Colombia enjoyed the better of the opening exchanges but found it difficult to break down a spirited Uzbekistan side making its first appearance at a World Cup. The breakthrough finally arrived five minutes before halftime when Diaz delivered a superb lofted pass into the penalty area. Daniel Munoz met it with a well-timed volley, giving goalkeeper Utkir Yusupov no chance and putting Colombia ahead.

Uzbekistan responded impressively after the interval and etched their name into World Cup history. Abbosbek Fayzullaev scored the nation’s first-ever World Cup goal after reacting quickest to a rebound. Colombia goalkeeper had initially denied Eldor Shomurodov’s volley, but Fayzullaev was perfectly positioned to head home the equaliser.

The setback briefly energised Uzbekistan, but Colombia regained control through their star man. Diaz restored the lead when he struck from distance, although Yusupov appeared to misjudge the effort and could only watch as the ball slipped into the net.

Diaz nearly added another, rattling the post during a dominant second-half display. Uzbekistan continued to battle but struggled to create clear opportunities against a composed Colombian backline.

With the match entering stoppage time, Jaminton Campaz sealed the result. The midfielder rose highest to meet a cross and guided a powerful header into the net, ensuring Colombia began their tournament on a winning note.

The result strengthens Colombia’s hopes of advancing from Group K, while Uzbekistan will seek a response in their next fixture after a brave but ultimately unsuccessful World Cup debut.