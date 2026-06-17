Prakash Raj shares SIT details on Dharmasthala case

Intro

Prakash Raj said he never visited Dharmasthala regarding the issue, met Veerendra Heggade once, and only sought the truth

BENGALURU

Senior actor Prakash Raj has clarified that he spoke with Chinnaiah, the complainant in the Dharmasthala Burude case, and shared the voice recording of their conversation with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief. He said his intention was only to support a fair investigation and not to hurt the sentiments of devotees or any individual.

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Prakash Raj explained that Chinnaiah had made claims about alleged serial murders in Dharmasthala. Based on those statements, he had earlier requested the then Chief Minister to order a detailed investigation. Later, an SIT was formed to examine the matter.

Prakash Raj said he had never visited Dharmasthala in connection with the issue and had only met Dharmadhikari Veerendra Heggade once. He stated that he respects the place and the people connected with it, adding that his concerns were only about finding the truth.

He said a person named Girish Mattannavar had contacted him and requested him to speak with Chinnaiah. During the conversation, Chinnaiah allegedly spoke about the case and said he was willing to provide information. Prakash Raj advised him to share all details directly with SIT officials if the claims were true.

According to Prakash Raj, Chinnaiah later sent a recording, following which he consulted his lawyer and contacted SIT officials. He said the recording was handed over to SIT chief Pranav Mohanty, who assured him that the matter would be examined.

The actor also said that he was later advised not to take further calls from Chinnaiah after officials spoke to him. Prakash Raj clarified that he did not join any protests or make statements against Dharmasthala, as it is a place respected by millions of devotees.

He questioned why the discussion was being linked mainly to religious issues instead of focusing on the need for justice. He denied allegations that he was involved in any conspiracy and said some media reports had wrongly portrayed his statements.

Prakash Raj added that he has always raised his voice against social issues without political bias. He said he would continue to support truth and justice while carefully observing developments related to the ongoing matter.