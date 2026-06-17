Government assures transparent implementation of guarantee schemes

Intro

Revanna said he visited 26 Karnataka districts, reviews continue under officials, 4,000 monitors track schemes, ensuring taxpayer funds reach poor families and women

CHITRADURGA

State Guarantee Scheme Implementation Authority President H.M. Revanna has reaffirmed the Karnataka government’s commitment to ensuring the proper implementation of its five flagship guarantee schemes. He said revisions are necessary to remove loopholes and ensure benefits reach only eligible beneficiaries.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Zilla Panchayat CEO office on Wednesday, Revanna reviewed the progress of the guarantee schemes, discussed technical challenges, and outlined future reforms. He stated that the authority is closely monitoring the implementation process across the state.

Revanna said he has visited 26 of Karnataka’s 31 districts since taking charge as president of the authority. Reviews are being conducted regularly at district and taluk levels under senior officials, while a monitoring team of more than 4,000 members is actively involved. He stressed that taxpayer money must be used responsibly and reach poor families and women. He also dismissed claims that the government plans to discontinue the schemes.

Highlighting concerns in the Grihalakshmi Scheme, Revanna said the authority discovered that funds were being transferred to accounts belonging to deceased beneficiaries. Following a review, officials identified 1,44,056 deceased family heads and stopped further payments. Efforts are underway to recover wrongly transferred funds and take action against ineligible persons who may have misused the money.

He also said strict measures are being taken against people attempting to misuse the Griha Jyothi Scheme by artificially dividing homes or using commercial connections as domestic ones. The government is working to ensure that only eligible residents benefit from these schemes. Smart cards for women under the Shakti Scheme will also be introduced soon.

Praising Chitradurga district, Revanna noted that Rs. 3,783 crore has been released under various guarantee schemes, far exceeding the district’s earlier annual budget allocation. He said families are saving between Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 6,000 every month due to these benefits.

Revanna expressed confidence that Chitradurga could receive recognition for its outstanding implementation efforts. He concluded that the revisions aim only to improve transparency, accountability, and efficiency while ensuring the schemes continue benefiting deserving citizens across Karnataka.