DC warns officials over delay in birth-death registration

Gadag

District Collector C. N. Sridhar has issued strict instructions to officials, stating that delays in birth and death registration will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Chairing a district-level coordination committee meeting on the birth and death registration system held at the District Administration Bhavan, the Collector reviewed progress and emphasized the need for timely and error-free registration across the district.

He directed that registration of births and deaths must be completed within the stipulated timeframe without exception. He also instructed that medical officers responsible for registration in all government hospitals must compulsorily possess digital keys, stating that no excuses or exemptions would be accepted in this regard.

The Collector warned that failure to ensure timely registration would make the concerned officials accountable. He stressed that birth and death records are essential for citizens to access various government services, legal documentation, and administrative processes, and therefore negligence in this area cannot be permitted.

During the meeting, District Statistical Officer B. S. Patil informed that two hospitals in the district have shown commendable performance by completing registrations within the prescribed time limits. He urged other hospitals to adopt similar practices to improve overall efficiency.

According to data from January to May 2026, a total of 6,994 birth cases were registered in the district, of which 5,090 cases (72.78%) were recorded within the stipulated time. Among taluks, Gadag and Mundargi recorded the highest timely registration rates, while Ron taluk lagged behind with only 47.11%.

In terms of death registrations, 3,872 cases were recorded, with 2,830 (73.09%) completed on time. Shirahatti taluk showed the highest performance at 79.51%, while other taluks including Gadag, Mundargi, Lakshmeshwar, Naragund, and Ron recorded varying levels of compliance.

The meeting was attended by senior district officials, including representatives from health, urban development, revenue, and women and child welfare departments, who discussed measures to improve registration efficiency across all taluks.