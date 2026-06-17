Netanyahu faces mounting challenges prior to elections

JERUSALEM

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is heading into a crucial election season facing growing political pressure as an interim agreement between the United States and Iran reshapes the regional landscape and raises fresh questions about his leadership.

With national elections required to be called by October, the veteran leader must now convince voters that his handling of multiple conflicts and Israel’s strategic alliances has strengthened the country despite mounting criticism.

Netanyahu, 76, recently confirmed his intention to seek another term in office. However, opinion polls suggest his right-wing coalition could struggle to retain power. While his long political career and ability to build governing alliances have repeatedly defied expectations, analysts believe this election may be among the most challenging he has faced.

The latest complication stems from United States President Donald Trump’s decision to pursue an interim peace arrangement with Iran and efforts to end conflicts involving Iran and Lebanon. The development has led critics to argue that Israel’s military and political objectives were left incomplete. Netanyahu had previously declared that Israel was changing the face of the Middle East, but opponents now contend that regional realities have not matched those ambitions.

For years, Netanyahu cultivated an image as a strong security leader who firmly opposed the creation of a Palestinian state and advocated aggressive measures against Iran and its regional allies. His supporters continue to credit him with maintaining a hardline security policy and protecting Israeli interests during a period of significant regional instability.

However, that image suffered a major setback following the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel. Critics have accused his government of failing to prevent the assault and ignoring warning signs regarding security threats near the Gaza border. Netanyahu has also faced continuing allegations of corruption and criticism over domestic political disputes that have polarized Israeli society.

Although many Israelis initially supported military operations in Gaza following the Hamas attack, dissatisfaction has grown over the absence of a clear long-term strategy. Families of hostages, opposition politicians, and several former military officials have questioned the government’s approach, arguing that military successes have not translated into lasting political outcomes.

Israel achieved significant victories during the conflicts, including major blows against regional adversaries and the elimination of senior figures linked to hostile groups. Nevertheless, challenges remain. Hamas continues to maintain influence in parts of Gaza, Hezbollah remains active in Lebanon, and Iran’s governing system remains intact despite years of confrontation.