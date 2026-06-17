Immigrant detention deaths rise amid deportation crackdown

Blurb: Growing detention populations and rising fatalities have intensified concerns about healthcare and oversight standards.

Washington

The number of deaths in United States immigration detention facilities has risen sharply since President Donald Trump launched a large-scale deportation campaign in January 2025, according to official records reviewed by news organizations and researchers.

The increase has sparked renewed concerns about medical care, mental health support, and overall conditions within detention centers housing tens of thousands of migrants.

Recent cases have highlighted the human toll inside the detention system. A Vietnamese detainee with cardiovascular problems reportedly collapsed and died at a repurposed maximum-security prison in Indiana that is now being used to hold immigrants.

In Pennsylvania, a Chinese detainee who had previously attempted suicide was found dead after hanging himself in a detention facility shower. In New York, a Honduran man suffering from alcohol withdrawal symptoms and an elevated heart rate died in his cell without receiving emergency medical intervention.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement records, 50 people have died while in immigration detention since the beginning of 2025. Data obtained through public records requests and analyzed by researchers indicate that the rate of deaths in detention has increased significantly compared to previous years.

Between 2009 and 2024, immigration detention facilities recorded approximately one death annually for every 3,848 detainees based on average daily populations. Preliminary figures through early June 2025 suggest the rate has more than doubled, reaching roughly one death for every 1,630 detainees. While experts caution that deaths can occur for a variety of reasons and do not automatically indicate negligence, they say the trend warrants closer examination.

The data was obtained by the Deportation Data Project and processed by the Vera Institute of Justice, a nonprofit organization focused on criminal justice reform and incarceration issues.

Immigration detention populations have increased steadily in recent years. During the administration of former U.S. President Joe Biden, enforcement measures expanded amid political pressure over border security. The detention population rose from a pandemic-era low of approximately 14,000 detainees in early 2021 to around 40,000 by the time Trump returned to office.

Following the launch of the current administration’s deportation campaign, the detained population surged to nearly 70,000 people before declining to about 57,000 by early June. Experts reviewing detention records have expressed concern that facilities may be struggling to keep pace with the growing number of detainees.