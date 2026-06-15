MLA K C Veerendra Pappi launches development works

Intro

Niranjan Murthy welcomed inclusive development without discrimination, while leaders praised MLA for rural growth and close coordination with workers

CHITRADURGA

MLA K C Veerendra Pappi said that he carries the responsibility of ensuring welfare for all castes and communities while speaking at a land worship ceremony for various development works in Singapore, Betta Nagenahalli, and Vidyanagar villages under Chitradurga constituency. The total value of the development projects is Rs 2 crore 85 lakh.

He said the government is carrying out development works in every village by understanding local needs and basic facilities required by the people. The MLA added that his focus has been on improving infrastructure such as CC roads, drainage systems, drinking water supply, schools, and health centres across the constituency.

Speaking at the foundation laying ceremony held on Monday, he said public service should continue with the awareness that political power is temporary. He stated that during his tenure he has tried to carry out works that benefit people directly and bring long term improvement to village life.

He further said that several development projects have already been completed in the constituency and more works are in progress. He mentioned that lake filling works under irrigation projects will support farmers and improve water availability in coming years. He also said that the long pending Upper Bhadra project will be completed soon, which will greatly benefit the farming community in the region.

Former Gram Panchayat President Niranjan Murthy said it is a positive development that leaders are focusing on inclusive growth without caste or community discrimination. He appreciated the MLA’s efforts in bringing development works to rural areas. Local leader Kallesh also praised the MLA for maintaining close coordination with workers and ensuring continuous development activities across the constituency.

As part of the programme, Bhoomi Puja was performed for multiple road development works. These include the Nagenahalli to Benakanahalli road project worth Rs 95 lakh, the Singapore to Danada Oni road project worth Rs 95 lakh, and Vidyanagar road development in Chitradurga city also worth Rs 95 lakh.

Officials, engineers, local leaders, and villagers attended the event and participated in the ceremony. Residents expressed hope that these projects will improve transport facilities, ease daily travel, and support overall village development.