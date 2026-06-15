Samhita students awarded

CH NEWS

BENGALURU

Students of Samhita English School in Kurubarahalli, JC Nagar, who passed SSLC with the highest ranks, were felicitated by the Bhairavarag Musical Academy team on the school premises. 17 students of the state curriculum department who passed with more than 85 percent marks were awarded with plaques.

General Manager of the school Dr Rashmirao said that it is very important for today’s children to lead a self-respecting life in the future. Therefore, in our school, along with education, the teachers of our institution have put in a lot of effort to guide the students in extracurricular activities like yoga, karate, etc. She said that this achievement was possible with the cooperation of the management board.

Bhairavarag President S Sujatha said that mostly the children of middle class and poor wage laborers study at Samhita English School, so the children here and their parents are taught music and singing free of cost in our institution. Such a school He said that it was a pleasure to select and reward the students from the organization.

Dr BA Kalashankar, Managing Director of Engrave Minds, spoke and said that along with education, the school also teaches culture. He said that the children have worked to bring respect to their parents and every student should receive an award in the next academic year.

Principal K Vijaya, Dr Padmanabhan, Venkateshamurthy, Jagadishkumar, Nithyashankar, Uma, Renuka, teachers, parents, and students were present on the occasion.