Assam reports strong growth and fiscal stability

Blurb

Assam maintained revenue surplus and increased national GDP contribution, reflecting sustained economic progress and stability

Guwahati

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted the state’s improving economic performance and sound fiscal management, stating that Assam is steadily advancing towards the goal of becoming a Viksit Assam through sustained growth, responsible governance and prudent financial planning.

Sharing key economic indicators, the Chief Minister said Assam has successfully maintained a revenue surplus for five consecutive years, from 2020 to 2025. The achievement, he noted, reflects the state’s strengthening fiscal position and its commitment to disciplined public finance management. A revenue surplus occurs when government income exceeds expenditure, allowing greater flexibility in funding development initiatives while maintaining financial stability.

According to figures released by the state government, Assam’s contribution to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has also registered a significant increase over the past five years. The state’s share in the national GDP rose from 1.71 per cent in 2020-21 to 1.95 per cent in 2024-25, indicating steady economic expansion and growing participation in the country’s overall economic output.

Describing these developments as important milestones, Chief Minister Sarma said the state government’s emphasis on infrastructure development, investment promotion, fiscal discipline and welfare-oriented governance has helped create a stronger economic foundation. He stated that these efforts are contributing to sustained growth while ensuring responsible management of public resources.

A Viksit Assam rests on the foundations of fiscal prudence and sustained economic expansion, the Chief Minister said in a statement shared through social media. He added that maintaining a revenue surplus for five straight years demonstrates the government’s ability to balance development spending with financial responsibility.

The Chief Minister also pointed to the increase in Assam’s share of the national GDP as evidence of the state’s growing importance in India’s economic landscape. He said the progress reflects the government’s vision of building a resilient, progressive and forward-looking Assam capable of attracting investments and generating employment opportunities.

Government officials noted that Assam has been focusing on large-scale infrastructure projects, better connectivity, industrial growth and improved financial management systems. These measures, they said, are aimed at ensuring long-term economic stability and creating an environment conducive to business and investment. The latest economic indicators come as Assam continues to position itself as a major growth centre in the Northeast.