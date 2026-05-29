Toyota launches electric urban cruiser Ebella at Rs 23.6 lakh

Intro

Toyota unveiled the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella, featuring advanced technology, safety systems and premium comfort

Bengaluru

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Friday announced the price of its all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella E3 at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to sustainable mobility and carbon neutrality. The launch reinforces Toyota’s multi-pathway strategy aimed at promoting cleaner transportation solutions while catering to evolving customer preferences in the electric vehicle segment.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella has been developed to combine bold sport utility vehicle styling, spacious interiors, advanced technology and confident electric performance. Drawing on Toyota’s more than three decades of global experience in electrified mobility, the vehicle is positioned as a premium offering in the growing electric SUV market.

The E3 variant comes equipped with a 61 kWh battery pack, generating 128 kW of power and 189 Nm of torque. Toyota stated that the model has been designed to provide a smooth and refined driving experience suitable for both urban commuting and longer journeys.

The exterior design follows Toyota’s Urban Tech theme, blending practicality with a strong SUV presence. Key highlights include the company’s signature hammerhead-inspired front fascia, aerodynamic body profile, premium LED lighting system, dual-tone colour options and stylish 18-inch alloy wheels. These elements contribute to a contemporary appearance while enhancing the vehicle’s road presence.

Inside, the Urban Cruiser Ebella offers a spacious and premium cabin featuring dual-tone interiors, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour choices, reclining and sliding rear seats, a panoramic roof and a JBL premium audio system. The interior has been designed to provide enhanced comfort and convenience for both drivers and passengers.

On the technology front, the vehicle features a unified digital cockpit integrating a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch multimedia infotainment system. Wireless smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto is also included, enabling seamless access to navigation, entertainment and communication functions.

Safety remains a major focus of the new electric SUV. The Urban Cruiser Ebella is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, seven airbags, a high-tensile body structure and a 360-degree camera system. These features are intended to enhance occupant protection and support safer driving in various road conditions.

Toyota has also introduced a comprehensive ownership package, including an eight-year battery warranty, assured buyback options, Battery-as-a-Service solutions and attractive financing schemes. The company said more than 500 battery electric vehicle-enabled service touchpoints and over 2,500 trained technicians across India will support customers with specialised maintenance and diagnostic services.

The Urban Cruiser Ebella supports both AC and DC fast charging and offers intelligent charging functions through Toyota’s connected vehicle platform. Customers can choose from five monotone and four dual-tone exterior colour options.