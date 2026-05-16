Deve Gowda demands protection of farmers’ land rights

Intro

Deve Gowda expressed concern over Bidadi farmers, alleging township development threatens fertile land without addressing local landowners’ concerns

CH NEWS, Bengaluru

Former Prime Minister H. D. Deve Gowda has announced that he is beginning a strong campaign against what he described as irregularities in the proposed Bidadi township project, alleging that farmers’ land is being taken unfairly in the name of development. He made the remarks at a press conference held at the JD(S) party office in Bengaluru.

Deve Gowda said he is deeply concerned about the situation of farmers in the Bidadi region and claimed that fertile agricultural land is being targeted for large-scale township development. He alleged that the project is being pushed without properly addressing the concerns of local landowners.

He stated that his “fight starts today” and that he will oppose any illegal land acquisition across Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He also said he has written to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking clarification on land holdings and the status of nearly 20,000 acres of land around the city.

The former Prime Minister questioned who would ultimately benefit from the land acquisition and demanded transparency from the government. He urged authorities to clearly explain how the land will be used after acquisition and whether the interests of farmers are being protected.

Deve Gowda also criticised earlier township proposals, recalling that similar projects had faced strong public opposition in the past. He said farmers in the Bidadi region are engaged in agriculture and dairy activities and depend heavily on the land for their livelihood.

He expressed disappointment that local grievances, according to him, have not been properly addressed by officials such as MLAs, tahsildars and district authorities. He said this has led to frustration among farming communities.

Calling for direct intervention, Deve Gowda urged the Chief Minister to visit Bidadi and personally assess the situation. He said only a ground-level inspection would reveal the reality faced by farmers.

He added that he is prepared to take the issue forward politically and legally if necessary, and will continue to oppose any actions that harm agricultural communities. The former Prime Minister said his movement is aimed at protecting farmers’ rights and preventing misuse of land acquisition policies in the region.