Supreme Court announces Conciliation Conference 2026

CH NEWS, Madikeri

The Supreme Court of India has announced a special Lok Adalat called Conciliation Conference 2026 to help settle pending cases in an easy and friendly way over three days on August 21, 22 and 23 said Shubha Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority in Madikeri The initiative aims to resolve disputes through mediation and give people a chance to register their cases for settlement at taluk district and state levels Cases from banking insurance civil motor accident consumer family labour property rent and service law are included for resolution she said The conference is seen as an important opportunity for citizens to save time money and reduce long court delays while improving harmony between parties Interested persons or lawyers can register through Legal Services Authorities before May 31 2026 using the official Google Form link available on the Supreme Court website Conciliation Conference Registration and selected cases will be mediated at taluk and district levels with help of legal coordinators said the authority adding that the move will help people.