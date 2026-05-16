Namma e-Khata, Namma Hakku campaign officially launched across BNCC limits

CH News, Bengaluru

The Namma e-Khata, Namma Hakku campaign under the Karnataka government’s Bhoo Guarantee scheme was officially launched across the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) limits on Saturday. The initiative was launched under the guidance of Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Urban Development Minister D. K. Shivakumar and under the leadership of BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar.

The newly launched campaign is focused on streamlining property-related documentation and resolving long-pending public grievances connected to land and revenue records. Officials stated that the initiative is designed to make civic and revenue services more accessible, efficient, and transparent for citizens.

Under the campaign, several important services are being provided to residents, including e-Khata services, issuance of new Khata documents, conversion of B Khata properties to A Khata status, Khata corrections, invalidation services, and property tax-related assistance. Authorities are also addressing pending grievances submitted by citizens regarding property and revenue documentation.

The campaign is currently being conducted at 12 dedicated centres across the BNCC limits, where citizens have reportedly shown an encouraging response since the launch. Officials said the programme has been designed to reduce delays and simplify procedures that are often associated with property documentation and tax services.

One of the major highlights of the initiative is the special benefit announced under the Bhoo Guarantee scheme. Citizens seeking conversion of B Khata properties to A Khata status can now complete the process by paying only 2 percent of the guidance value instead of the earlier 5 percent charge. This concession will remain applicable for a special period of 100 days, providing significant financial relief to property owners.

BNCC Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar personally visited several campaign centres, including facilities at Sitaram Kalyana Mantapa and Maruthi Sevanagar, to inspect the arrangements and monitor the progress of service delivery. During the inspection, officials reviewed public response, infrastructure readiness, and grievance redressal mechanisms at the centres.

Authorities stated that the campaign centres have been equipped with modern facilities to ensure faster and more efficient service delivery. Each centre includes help desks, internet-enabled computer systems, scanners, printers, payment assistance counters, and dedicated staff members to support citizens throughout the documentation process.

Officials added that the initiative forms part of broader efforts by the Karnataka government to strengthen digital governance and improve transparency in land and revenue administration. The campaign is expected to help citizens regularise property records, reduce disputes, and simplify tax-related procedures.

The administration announced that the campaign will continue every Saturday across the designated centres. Citizens have been requested to visit the nearest campaign centre carrying relevant property documents, identity proof, and associated records to avail the services offered under the initiative.