Vijayendra travels by metro, supports PM’s call for frugality

Intro

Karnataka BJP state president and Shikaripura MLA B. Y. Vijayendra travelled by metro rail in Bengaluru, saying he wished to follow Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal for adopting the virtue of frugality.

CH News, Bengaluru

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, B. Y. Vijayendra said that he intentionally avoided using his official or private vehicle and instead travelled by metro rail as part of an effort to support the Prime Minister’s message on simple living and responsible use of resources.

The BJP leader stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly encouraged citizens across the country to adopt frugality and avoid unnecessary expenditure wherever possible. According to Vijayendra, public representatives should also set an example by practising such values in their daily lives.

He informed reporters that he travelled from Majestic to Kumbalgodu using Bengaluru’s metro network and experienced the convenience offered by the city’s public transportation system. He noted that metro rail services have become increasingly important in reducing traffic congestion and helping commuters travel more comfortably across Bengaluru.

The Karnataka BJP chief also praised the growing metro infrastructure in the state capital and highlighted the importance of strengthening public transport facilities to address Bengaluru’s traffic challenges. He observed that thousands of commuters depend on metro services every day because of their reliability and comparatively faster travel time.

Bengaluru has witnessed rapid expansion of its metro rail network in recent years, with several new corridors and extensions being developed to improve connectivity between different parts of the city. The metro system has emerged as one of the preferred transport options for office-goers, students, and daily commuters facing heavy road traffic.

Political observers noted that Vijayendra’s metro journey carried symbolic importance as it reflected an attempt to align with the Prime Minister’s message promoting modesty and disciplined public behaviour. Leaders from various political parties have occasionally used public transport to highlight issues related to urban mobility, environmental sustainability, and fuel conservation.

The BJP leader’s remarks also come at a time when discussions on reducing traffic congestion, pollution, and fuel consumption are gaining prominence in major metropolitan cities. Public transport systems such as metro rail networks are increasingly being viewed as essential for sustainable urban development.

Vijayendra’s decision to travel by metro attracted attention among commuters and party workers alike, with several passengers reportedly interacting with him during the journey. His statement has since generated discussion on the role public representatives can play in encouraging the use of public transport and promoting cost-conscious living habits among citizens.