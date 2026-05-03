SC clears path for mega market

BENGALURU

Karnataka’s plan to build a massive “Mega Krishi Market” in Bengaluru has finally received the green light from the Supreme Court. Minister for Agriculture Marketing, Shivananda Patil, announced that the government has emerged victorious in three major legal battles that had stalled agricultural development for over three decades.

The most significant victory involves roughly 272 acres of land near Magadi Road. This land acquisition had been trapped in litigation since 1994. While lower courts previously suggested the acquisition had “lapsed,” a Supreme Court bench led by Justice B.V. Nagarathna upheld the government’s right to the property. This prime land, valued at hundreds of crores, will now be used to create a modern hub for farmers and traders.

In addition to the Magadi Road site, the Minister confirmed that the state has secured 42 acres in Hulimangala and 136 acres in Karatagi after paying out the required compensation. These wins provide the state with over 300 acres of high-value land in and around Bengaluru to ease the burden on the aging Yeshwantpur market.

“These verdicts remove the final obstacles to providing modern facilities for our farmers,” Minister Patil stated. The new Mega Market is expected to house high-tech stalls for fruits, vegetables, and other produce, streamlining trade for the entire region. With the legal hurdles cleared, the government plans to shift several congested city markets to these new, spacious locations immediately.